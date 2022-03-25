Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Expands By 22,914.3%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 22,914.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000.

