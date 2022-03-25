Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Rises By 3,310.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 3,310.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000.

