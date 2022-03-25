Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Decreases By 94.8%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.10. 330,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

