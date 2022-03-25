Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Expands By 700.0%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of RNSC stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

