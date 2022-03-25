Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 93.5%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUPBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,521. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.