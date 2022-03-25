Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Drops By 96.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.