Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Declines By 88.9%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY remained flat at $$16.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

