Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Declines By 95.8%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.1312 dividend. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

