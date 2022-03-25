Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Decreases By 96.3%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY traded up 2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911. Kurita Water Industries has a 1 year low of 71.42 and a 1 year high of 106.71.

