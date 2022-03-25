Short Interest in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Grows By 2,500.0%

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

MAAQU stock remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. Mana Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

