Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Expands By 103,300.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 103,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,038,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 357,922,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,361,563. Marijuana Company of America has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Marijuana Company of America
