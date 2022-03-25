Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 91.2%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,868. MDJM has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

