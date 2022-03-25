Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Expands By 39,600.0%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 39,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 6,898,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,774. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

