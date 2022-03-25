Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declines By 94.0%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NBO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

