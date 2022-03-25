Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Grows By 21,950.0%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 21,950.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEXXY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Nexi has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

