Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Decreases By 93.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,167. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.