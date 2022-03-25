Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Increases By 473.9%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 473.9% from the February 28th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 239.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $$3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Reliance Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

