Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Increases By 478.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 478.6% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Renault stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 89,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

RNLSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

