Short Interest in Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Decreases By 96.4%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,500. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

