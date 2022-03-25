Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 88.7%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

