Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Drops By 92.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 840.0 days.
TGSNF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $13.80.
Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
