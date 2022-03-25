Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Drops By 92.0%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 840.0 days.

TGSNF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

