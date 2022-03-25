Short Interest in Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Drops By 94.1%

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TITUF remained flat at $$1.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

