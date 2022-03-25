Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Declines By 96.5%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $477,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 47,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

