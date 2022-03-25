Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Declines By 88.3%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRMR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

