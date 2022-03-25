Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 26,200.0%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 26,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNICY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

