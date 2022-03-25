Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 505.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VONE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $206.72. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.594 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $75,000.

