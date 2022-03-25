Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 616.1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a growth of 616.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

VWAGY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 188,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,220. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

