Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Decreases By 99.0%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 28th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS WNARF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
