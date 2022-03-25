Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Declines By 88.8%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WQGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 52,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,304. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

