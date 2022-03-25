Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 91.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $38.00.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

