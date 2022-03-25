SHPING Trading Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

