Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 18,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,198. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

