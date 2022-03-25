Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $14.69

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $15.10. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,324 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

