SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.38. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 172 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
