SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.38. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 172 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

