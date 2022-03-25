Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) vs. BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Critical Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sigyn Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 148.00%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.60%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% BrainsWay -26.36% -13.22% -10.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 4.70 -$6.46 million ($0.26) -32.62

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

