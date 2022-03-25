SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 91.8% in March

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

