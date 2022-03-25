Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Up 3.7%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.49. 744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a P/E ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

