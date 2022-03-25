SIX (SIX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 Million

SIX (SIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, SIX has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIX Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

