Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 685.7% in March

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 685.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Slam in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,381. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.