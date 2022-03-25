Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.21. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 285,725 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)
Further Reading
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.