Smart Sand (SND) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/19/2022 – Smart Sand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

3/18/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Smart Sand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

3/10/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Smart Sand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

