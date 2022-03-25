Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMGZY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

