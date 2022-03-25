Smoothy Price Up 0.7% This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $202,127.03 and approximately $453,125.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

