Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $554,366.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 67,546,795 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

