SONM (SNM) Market Cap Achieves $58.77 Million

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SONM

SONM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

