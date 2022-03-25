SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA Genetics stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

