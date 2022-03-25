Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
