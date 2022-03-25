Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 549.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 321,985 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 237,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.