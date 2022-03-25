Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.30

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 179899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

