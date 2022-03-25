Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

SDE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,520. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.