SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 186,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,322,213 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.96.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

